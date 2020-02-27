Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Down 9.6% After Earnings Miss

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)’s share price dropped 9.6% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.92, approximately 587,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 215,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.10 million. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.95%.

CPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 8,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $307.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

