Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 693,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.79. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 over the last three months. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

