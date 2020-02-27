Cormark Lowers Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Price Target to C$2.39

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.39 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Strad Energy Services and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of TSE:SDY opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. Strad Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The company has a market cap of $97.73 million and a PE ratio of -35.61.

About Strad Energy Services

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

