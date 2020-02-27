Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a positive rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.56.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $42.66 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.28% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 25,743 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,523,213.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,315 shares in the company, valued at $107,826,378.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $583,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

