Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.30. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 215,600 shares trading hands.

Get Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 45.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.