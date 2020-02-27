Credit Suisse Group Lowers Avast (LON:AVST) Price Target to GBX 465

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 465 ($6.12) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVST. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 471.13 ($6.20).

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.16) on Thursday. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 474.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other Avast news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

