Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) to Neutral

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Kasikornbank Public stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

