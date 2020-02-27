Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Panhandle Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $3.00 billion 0.48 -$2.02 billion $0.33 8.18 Panhandle Oil and Gas $66.04 million 1.49 -$40.74 million $1.00 6.01

Panhandle Oil and Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy. Panhandle Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Panhandle Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -73.75% 4.85% 2.54% Panhandle Oil and Gas -102.60% 9.72% 6.28%

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Panhandle Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Panhandle Oil and Gas pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Point Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crescent Point Energy and Panhandle Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.61, indicating a potential upside of 144.89%. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.81%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Panhandle Oil and Gas.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas beats Crescent Point Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.