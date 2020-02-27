Critical Analysis: Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) and TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU)

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) and TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM Participacoes has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of TIM Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and TIM Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn N/A N/A N/A TIM Participacoes 20.85% 9.52% 5.30%

Dividends

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. TIM Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TIM Participacoes pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and TIM Participacoes has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and TIM Participacoes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM Participacoes 1 2 3 0 2.33

TIM Participacoes has a consensus target price of $26.88, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%. Given TIM Participacoes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and TIM Participacoes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.10 billion 2.76 $1.24 billion N/A N/A TIM Participacoes $4.40 billion 2.04 $917.85 million $1.37 13.52

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than TIM Participacoes.

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

