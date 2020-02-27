Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Pivotal Research

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target cut by Pivotal Research from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CL King reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Crocs has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,171,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

