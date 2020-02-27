Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,930 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.