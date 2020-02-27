Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 28,550 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 230,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 253,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 333,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.94. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

