Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,673,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 71,088 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $486.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.