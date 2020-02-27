Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $93,000 Investment in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 104.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,098 shares of company stock worth $7,248,846. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

