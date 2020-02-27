Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of LSB Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXU. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 276,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LXU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.