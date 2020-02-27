Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.24. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $13.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

RES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

