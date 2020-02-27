Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CURO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Curo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Shares of CURO opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The firm has a market cap of $435.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

In other Curo Group news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $452,695.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,084,122 shares of company stock worth $27,156,115. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Curo Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Curo Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.