CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

CTMX opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $329.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 148,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 153,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

