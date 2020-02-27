Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.06 ($57.05).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €40.19 ($46.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.01.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

