Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 3.4%

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.35, 692,510 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,432,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1,328,341.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,673,000 after purchasing an additional 906,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,783,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

