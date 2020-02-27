DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DZSI opened at $8.05 on Thursday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.42 million, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

