Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Dermira alerts:

98.7% of Dermira shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Dermira shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dermira and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira $42.34 million 24.14 -$221.54 million ($5.24) -3.58 AVEO Pharmaceuticals $5.41 million 14.74 -$5.33 million ($1.90) -2.61

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dermira. Dermira is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dermira has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dermira and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira 0 3 6 0 2.67 AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33

Dermira presently has a consensus target price of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 278.02%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dermira.

Profitability

This table compares Dermira and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira -256.08% -583.07% -50.25% AVEO Pharmaceuticals 120.85% -561.43% 91.54%

Summary

Dermira beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older. It also develops lebrikizumab, a novel injectable humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; and early-stage research and development programs in other areas of dermatology. Dermira, Inc. has a right of first negotiation agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize glycopyrronium tosylate for the treatment of hyperhidrosis in Japan; an agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc. to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab; and a development and commercialization agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. to develop Cimzia for the treatment of psoriasis. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase 3 TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor, for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, metastatic pancreatic ductal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.