Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -4.80

News headlines about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a media sentiment score of -4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

