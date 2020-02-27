Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,957,851 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.83% of Devon Energy worth $182,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 323,568 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 100,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

