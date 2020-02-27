Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $37.25

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.24, but opened at $37.25. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 226,982 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,353.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 54,630 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

