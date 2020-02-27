Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $13.07

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $13.07. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 1,194,516 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

