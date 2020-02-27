Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after acquiring an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 362,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $92.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

