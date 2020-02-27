Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXYN opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.71. Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

