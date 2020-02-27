Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €27.50 by UBS Group

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €27.50 ($31.98) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.96 ($37.16).

ETR:DUE opened at €27.12 ($31.53) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €28.74 and a 200 day moving average of €26.95. Duerr has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

