DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Commerzbank lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.61. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $107.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

