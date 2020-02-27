eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of eHealth worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $94,730,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at $32,592,000.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.81. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

