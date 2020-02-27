Eldorado Gold Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$14.99.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

