Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 0.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday after CIBC upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to an outperformer rating. CIBC now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.75. Eldorado Gold traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.98, 677,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,014,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

