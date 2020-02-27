Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84, approximately 3,103,805 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,203,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 39.50%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million.

EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. GMP Securities lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $278.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

