Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.53. Endo International shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 231,631 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Endo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

