ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.35). ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDRA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDRA opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.