Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.73 ($19.46).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €16.36 ($19.02) on Thursday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.63 and a 200-day moving average of €14.64.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

