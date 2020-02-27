ENI (E) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ENI (NYSE:E) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. ENI has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.34.

Get ENI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on E shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.