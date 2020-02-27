Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Entia Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ERGO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Entia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,340 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO)

Entia Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products.

