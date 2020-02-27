Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of ACC opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

