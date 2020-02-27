Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.88

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and traded as low as $22.00. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

