Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

ESQ stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $173.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

