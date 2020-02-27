Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of Essex Property Trust worth $53,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after buying an additional 243,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,122,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,461,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,737,000 after buying an additional 46,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $316.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.32. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $271.58 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.