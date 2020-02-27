Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $79,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

