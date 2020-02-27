Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Evolus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

EOLS stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $290.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolus will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Evolus by 429.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evolus by 15.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

