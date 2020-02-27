Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Extended Stay America traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 49057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

STAY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, insider Bruce N. Haase bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

