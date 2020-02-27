Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Share Price

Headlines about UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. UnitedHealth Group earned a news impact score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the healthcare conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $263.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.18. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

