Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,955 shares of company stock worth $17,693,589. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $197.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

