FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

FBK stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

