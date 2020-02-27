Financial Contrast: FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) versus Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A Madison County Financial 26.45% 7.50% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FFD Financial and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFD Financial and Madison County Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.83 $6.32 million N/A N/A Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.87 $5.58 million N/A N/A

FFD Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison County Financial.

Risk & Volatility

FFD Financial has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Summary

Madison County Financial beats FFD Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

